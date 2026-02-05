Denver Broncos finally do right by Bo Nix in 7-Round 2026 NFL Mock Draft

The Denver Broncos might have been playing for the Super Bowl had Bo Nix not suffered a broken ankle in overtime of the team's Divisional Round win over the Buffalo Bills, but the Broncos can't go back in time. The big picture is great for Denver, though, as this team is equipped and in a great spot for the long-term.

Russell Wilson's dead cap is officially off the books after this season, and the roster itself is already one of the five best in the entire NFL. The Broncos don't really need much of anything to get back to the AFC Championship Game in 2026, as the defense is pretty much set, as the main areas of improvement are on the offensive side of the ball. Denver has to find help at all three skill positions, but that should be doable for such a strong front office.

Denver could even look to trade one or more of their draft picks in 2026 to acquire some immediate-impact talent, like a stud wide receiver, perhaps. In this 7-Round 2026 NFL Mock Draft, the Broncos not only build around Bo Nix, but also do indeed swing a major trade to help that.

Denver Broncos swing a major trade for an elite wide receiver in 7-Round 2026 NFL Mock Draft

30. Caleb Banks, DT, Florida

The Denver Broncos snag some much-needed size along the defensive interior and draft Caleb Banks. Banks doesn't have the statistical production, but the one thing that he does have is insane size and a ton of potential for the Broncos to develop. At 6-6 and 330 pounds, Banks is a space-eater who could immediately contribute as a run-stuffer, but he has all the tools in the toolbox to be an every-down, elite defensive lineman in the NFL for years to come.

This is a great start for the Denver Broncos.