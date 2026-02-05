2026 NFL Free Agency: 3 obvious landing spots for WR Jauan Jennings

Some of the best players available in 2026 NFL Free Agency are wide receivers, and one of the top playmakers in focus heading into the Spring will be San Francisco 49ers free agent Jauan Jennings.

Jennings has somewhat quietly been a very consistent threat in the San Francisco offense at all levels of the field, and while he may not be a WR1 type, he's undoubtedly going to help an NFL offense in 2026.

What are Jennings' most ideal options heading into 2026 NFL free agency? Which teams will most likely be lining up to sign him? We're going to take a look at some of his top options with free agency on the horizon.

2026 NFL Free Agency: Predicting top 3 landing spots for WR Jauan Jennings

1. Tennessee Titans

Where should we start with this one? The Titans signing Jauan Jennings might be one of the most obvious free agent fits of any player and team this entire offseason.

Jennings is a Tennessee native who played his college ball for the Vols. He has a significant connection to the Titans with Tennessee hiring Robert Saleh as their head coach this year after two prior stints with the San Francisco 49ers.

The ties that bind are always important in free agency, and that's a big one. So in this situation, Jennings gets to go home to play for a team that has an obvious need for his services, with ties to the coaching staff? On top of it all, the Titans have the most cap space of any team in the NFL.

This one's likely happening, but in case it doesn't...

2. Washington Commanders

We already saw the Washington Commanders dip into the former 49ers pool last year when they brought in Deebo Samuel, and there's plenty of reason to believe that they could do it again here in the 2026 offseason.

Jennings has ties to Commanders GM Adam Peters from when Peters was with the 49ers (and part of drafting him), and he might want to play alongside Deebo Samuel once again. In Washington, Jennnings would be the clear no. 3 receiver, which could be a hang-up with this possibility, but if the Commanders are paying the price of admission, this seems like it could be a decent fit.

3. Miami Dolphins

With Tyreek Hill likely on the move in the 2026 offseason, the Miami Dolphins could be looking to reset the wide receiver position a little bit. New head coach Jeff Hafley hired Bobby Slowik to be his offensive coordinator, and Slowik was the pass game specialist/pass game coordinator during Jauan Jennings' first two years with the 49ers.

Once again, in free agency, the ties that bind are worth paying close attention to.

Jennings would be the clear WR2 going forward in Miami, assuming they keep Jaylen Waddle, and would be able to get his free agent money income tax-free in the state of Florida.