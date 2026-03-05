2026 NFL Free Agency: Final predictions as legal tampering period approaches

Free agency is going to be wild this offseason, and this is the case even just considering signings that teams can make. It feels like there are going to be some big-time trades, but the signings are what makes free agency so special.

With the legal tampering period right around the corner, teams are gearing up to spend big-time or hardly spend at all given specific situations. Teams like the Tennessee Titans and Los Angeles Chargers are flush with cap space and can make a ton of moves.

But other teams that are tight up against the cap might struggle to sign a few players. We've tried to sort through all of this and roll out our final free agency predictions, where we included trade destinations and top signing predictions.

Final predictions for the 2026 NFL Free Agency period

Chicago Bears trade for Las Vegas Raiders DE Maxx Crosby

The Chicago Bears got some of the major action started by swinging a trade, sending DJ Moore to the Buffalo Bills. Trading Moore was something that felt inevitable, especially given the Bears situation, as they have long been seen as a landing spot for Maxx Crosby. NFL insider Jordan Schultz also recently had this to say after the Moore trade:

I do not get the sense the #Bears are done on the trade market…. https://t.co/FcTDonWcFk — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 5, 2026

This feels significant, and it feels like a Crosby trade to Chicago will happen at some point. The Bears now have an extra second-round pick from this trade that they could include in a package for Crosby or use it to soften the blow of dealing him.

Adding Crosby would be a major, NFC-shifting move, and you get the sense that Chicago is trying to pull this move off behind the scenes. If so, it would be hard to bet on this team not again winning the NFC North in the 2026 campaign.