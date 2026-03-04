NFL Power Rankings: Updated AFC rankings approaching wild free agency period

The AFC ended up being a very competitive conference in 2025, and it also ended up featuring some shocking results, as the 'regulars' like the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens did not make the playoffs, and the so-called juggernaut Buffalo Bills weren't able to get over the hump.

Many AFC teams also have a ton of cap space and could make some sweeping roster changes, so what we know about the conference right now might not end up being the case even a week from now when free agency begins.

As we get closer to free agency, let's power rank the AFC.

Updated AFC power rankings approaching 2026 free agency

16. New York Jets

The New York Jets, if nothing else, could be primed to be a fun, frisky team in 2027 if they hit on some of their first-round picks and snag a quarterback in next year's draft.

15. Cleveland Browns

With no quarterback in sight, the Cleveland Browns are again going to be among the worst teams in the NFL in 2026 unless something major changes.

14. Miami Dolphins

At some point, the Miami Dolphins will very likely cut Tua Tagovailoa, and this could get them in a spot to make a run at Malik Willis in free agency, but this potential reality wouldn't really elevate the Dolphins that much.

13. Las Vegas Raiders

If nothing else, the Las Vegas Raiders should have a solid duo to try and build with in Klint Kubiak and Fernando Mendoza, but a lot would still have to be done after that.

12. Tennessee Titans

The Tennessee Titans have a metric ton of cap space and could honestly buy a ton of talent this offseason. With a strong coaching staff now in place and Cam Ward having put a lot of good stuff on the field near the end of 2025, the Titans could be primed to breakout.

11. Cincinnati Bengals

You get the sense that the Cincinnati Bengals have to splurge at some point right? Until they do and actually fix the defense, they'll continue to miss the playoffs as they have done the past three seasons.