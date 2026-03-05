2026 NFL Free Agency: Final predictions as legal tampering period approaches

Philadelphia Eagles trade AJ Brown to the New England Patriots

It remains to be seen if the Philadelphia Eagles will eventually part with AJ Brown, but if they do, Brown heading to the New England Patriots makes a lot of sense, as he would reunite with Mike Vrabel when the both of them were with the Tennessee Titans.

With the Patriots set to cut Stefon Diggs, the team will clearly be searching for a big-time upgrade, and while someone like Alec Pierce makes a lot of sense, Brown is a better player and would be a more impactful addition to the offense.

Trey Hendrickson signs with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

It seems like Trey Hendrickson does have interest in joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency, which feels significant. Hendrickson lives in Florida and would obviously benefit from not having to deal with any state income tax. Hendrickson began his career with the New Orleans Saints before signing with the Cincinnati Bengals.

He barely played this year, and now that he's on the wrong side of 30, any team signing him would have to be careful, but the Buccaneers do have a huge need to beef up the pass rush, so this could end up being a logical landing spot.

Kenneth Walker III signs with the New York Giants

The New York Giants likely want to surround Jaxson Dart with as much talent as possible, as he clearly has the goods, but he put himself in harm's way too often in 2025. Dart has to learn how to better protect himself, and being given a strong rushing attack helps that. Kenneth Walker III won the Super Bowl MVP and is going to cash-in. The Giants swoop in and give him a three-year deal worth around $45 million.

The Giants could be a huge threat in the 2026 season.