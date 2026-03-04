Giants make Jaxson Dart a happy man in updated 7-Round NFL Mock Draft

The New York Giants might have something special brewing. After years of dysfunction, this team finally got serious and brought in a head coach who is surely going to right the ship. John Harbaugh was the best coach on the market, and the Giants were the ones who 'won' those sweepstakes.

Not only is Harbaugh a heck of a hire, but Jaxson Dart was very clearly an encouraging quarterback in 2025. Sure, he has to learn how to better protect himself, but that could absolutely happen going forward. I'd also be shocked if Dart wasn't a huge reason for Harbaugh taking the job.

There are pieces in place for the Giants to be a great team in 2026, and they should be able to cap things off nicely in the 2026 NFL Draft. In our latest Giants mock draft, the Giants build around Dart and position themselves to be a frisky team this upcoming season.

Updated New York Giants mock draft as free agency looms in 2026

5. Sonny Styles LB, Ohio State

Sonny Styles put on a show at the NFL Combine, and with the Giants set to have a good bit of turnover at linebacker, not only is Styles someone who could be the best player on the board at this time, but he'd also satisfy a major need for the team.

Styles is going to be an impact starter at linebacker from day one.

37. Vega Ioane, OG, Penn State

In my opinion, Vega Ioane is one of the few can't-miss prospects this year. He's an ideally-built guard for the NFL and could help shore up this offensive line, which could be a strength in 2026.

One of a quarterback's best friends is an offensive line that keeps him upright, and without one, no quarterback is going to consistently succeed.