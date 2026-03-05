2026 NFL Free Agency: Final predictions as legal tampering period approaches

Alec Pierce signs with the Los Angeles Chargers

Alec Pierce might be one of the highest-paid players in free agency, and one spot he could fit is with the Los Angeles Chargers, as the one thing Justin Herbert does the best is launch the ball down the field, and Pierce has led the NFL in yards per reception in each of the last two seasons.

This signing could flat-out supercharge the Chargers offense in 2026.

Travis Etienne signs with the Denver Broncos

Travis Etienne has over 5,000 scrimmage yards over the last four seasons, and in three of those seasons, he has eclipsed 1,000 yards rushing. Etienne is the type of investment the Denver Broncos have to make on the offensive side, as we saw just how rough things could get without a strong run game.

J.K. Dobbins was again not able to stay healthy, and it's not likely that Denver bets on him again. The Broncos sign Etienne and 'steal' him from a fellow AFC juggernaut.

John Franklin-Myers signs with the Tennessee Titans

This feels like one of the safest 'bets' in free agency - John Franklin-Myers heading to the Tennessee Titans only feels like a matter of time. There are a metric-ton of connections at play here, driving this prediction. Franklin-Myers is coming off two very productive seasons with the Denver Broncos in 2024 and 2025 and is likely in a spot where this offseason is going to be his last big payday in the NFL.

Well, the Titans have a ton of cap space and can simply buy talent this offseason. Loading up on the defensive line would be a wise idea. Franklin-Myers heads to the Titans, and I bet this is one of the first free agency deals we hear about when the legal tampering period begins on March 9th.