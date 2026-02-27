NFL Free Agency: Kaden Elliss is the best-kept secret on the market in 2026

Signing players in NFL Free Agency is always a bit of a crapshoot, and you can never call anyone a surefire slam-dunk. With that in mind, Atlanta Falcons free agent linebacker Kaden Elliss could be the most underrated player on the market, and one of the most impactful signings of the offseason.

And nobody is really talking about him.

Elliss was a late-round pick by the New Orleans Saints out of Idaho back in the 2019 NFL Draft. He made his way to the Atlanta Falcons back in the 2023 offseason, and he's started every game there for three straight seasons. He's poised to be the best value pickup for someone's defense in 2026 NFL Free Agency.

Kaden Elliss will be a tremendous impact player in NFL Free Agency

Entering his age-31 season, Elliss probably isn't going to be playing more than another 3-4 years in the NFL, at least at the level he's currently playing. He's averaged 127 tackles per year over the last three seasons, and has proven to be one of the best three-down players at the position in the league.

Not only does he rack up tackles by the dozen, but Elliss is truly one of the best blitzing off-ball linebackers in the NFL. And maybe more appropriately stated, he's one of the best pass rushing off-ball linebackers in the NFL.

Elliss had 16 QB hits back in the 2024 season and another 10 QB hits this past year. His skill set has really been unlocked since he got to Atlanta, and he was sent on a career-high 98 blitzes last season.

Defensive coaches who covet linebackers who are effective pass rushers will be banging the table for Elliss, even if it's only on a short-term deal. This is the type of player whose football instincts are off the charts, and the reason for that is because football runs in his blood. Elliss has multiple brothers in the NFL (Christian, who plays for the Patriots; Jonah, who plays for the Broncos), and his dad was a longtime NFL defensive lineman (Luther Elliss).

When you look at what he's done over the last three seasons in Atlanta, playing and starting every single game and evolving in his role as a three-down linebacker, some NFL team is going to get an absolute bargain. The Falcons are under new management, though they could still see the value he brings and try to keep him around. But if he gets to the open market, it's likely no player is going to provide better bang for your buck than this guy.