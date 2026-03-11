2026 NFL Free Agency: Most expensive free agent contracts as frenzy continues

The 2026 NFL Free Agency frenzy is heating up and is going to continue for days. The main waves are obviously over, but even as we hit the midweek, there are still some high-end names out there and a ton of players who are going to make a ton of plays for new teams.

These second and third waves of free agency are when teams can really get some notable steals, as the asking prices only keep falling as players remain on the market. The first wave of free agency is usually where the highest-dollar contracts come in.

It's important to note that free agency contracts cannot become official until March 11th, so, with that said, let's look at the most expensive contracts handed out thus far.

The most expensive free agency contracts in 2026 as the frenzy continues

10. Boye Mafe, EDGE, Cincinnati Bengals - three years, $60 million

Boye Mafe, after beginning his career with the Seattle Seahawks, cashed in with the Cincinnati Bengals on a three-year deal worth $60 million to help a limp Bengals pass rush.

9. David Edwards, G, New Orleans Saints - four years, $61 million

David Edwards was a top lineman on the market and got paid like one. Coming in at just over $15 million per season, Edwards is going to shore up the New Orleans Saints offensive line and be a huge boost to the entire offense.

8. John Franklin-Myers, DE, Tennessee Titans - three years, $63 million

After two successful seasons with the Denver Broncos, John Franklin-Myers will be headed to the Tennessee Titans on a deal that eclipses $20 million per season. Even for a defensive end that doesn't play a ton of snaps, Franklin-Myers cashed in big-time.

7. Malik Willis, QB, Miami Dolphins - three years, $67.5 million

I am not sure what the Miami Dolphins are trying to do, but Malik Willis is headed to town on a deal worth just under $70 million. Willis saw limited action as the Green Bay Packers backup, so this is a huge risk.

6. Romeo Doubs, WR, New England Patriots - four years, $68 million

The New England Patriots might not be done adding at wide receiver. Romeo Doubs lands a deal worth just under $70 million. Even if he's a no. 2 option in the passing game, he's going to catch a ton of passes from Drake Maye.

5. Wan'Dale Robinson, WR, Tennessee Titans - four years, $70 million

Wan'Dale Robinson reunites with Brian Daboll in Tennessee. Robinson is likely going to catch a ton of passes and become a security blanket for Cam Ward.

4. Tyler Linderbaum, C, Las Vegas Raiders - three years, $81 million

Tyler Linderbaum exploded the center market and landed a deal worth $27 million per season. It's only for three years, yet Linderbaum is now getting paid that most tackles. This deal is going to really throw a wrench into offensive line contracts as a whole going forward.

3. Odafe Oweh, EDGE, Washington Commanders - four years, $100 million

The Washington Commanders have to be in the business of buying talent, as their roster just was not special in 2025. Odafe Oweh lands a deal worth $25 million per season after playing for the Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Chargers.

2. Alec Pierce, WR, Indianapolis Colts - four years, $114 million

Alec Pierce was going to get this type of deal even if he didn not return to the Indianapolis Colts. Despite catching fewer than 50 passes last year and having just one career 1,000-yard season, Pierce lands a deal worth just under $30 million per year.

1. Jaelan Phillips, EDGE, Carolina Panthers - four years, $120 million

This also might end up being one of the more obvious overpays we'll see. Jaelan Phillips is a good player and is a starting-caliber pass-rusher, which is always valued in the NFL, but a deal working out to be $30 million per season is a prime example of a team getting in a bidding war on day one.