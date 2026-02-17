2026 NFL Free Agency: Predicting landing spots for every top running back

Kenneth Walker III - Houston Texans

The Houston Texans did not have Joe Mixon for any part of the 2025 NFL Season, so it does seem like that ship has sailed a bit. In 2025, rookie Woody Marks led the way with 703 yards. Nick Chubb churned out a respectable 506, but the rushing attack as a whole just was not in the spot it needs to be in.

Offensively, the Texans not only have to figure out what the heck to do with CJ Stroud, who has been bad for two years now, but they have to aid that with a strong rushing attack. Kenneth Walker III is not expected to be tagged by the Seattle Seahawks, and this is going to free him up to pursue a new team in free agency.

Seattle could make an offer, but they might be OK letting him depart. With two 1,000-yard campaigns in his first four years in the league, the Texans swoop in with a strong three-year offer to get some stability behind Stroud, who simply needs to play better himself.

J.K. Dobbins - Denver Broncos

J.K. Dobbins was actually on pace for over 1,300 yards with the Denver Broncos across the first 10 games of the season, but he suffered what turned into a season-ending foot injury. Dobbins has struggled with injuries throughout his entire career, but he's also averaged over five yards per carry and is nearly guaranteed to be efficient as long as he's on the field.

Given how well the Broncos were able to run the ball with Dobbins in 2025, it would be a bit of a shock if he didn't return for at least one more season. Still just 27 years old, Dobbins has a bit of youth on his side and would absolutely have mutual interest in coming back.

After all, he was on pace to have the best, most prolific season of his career before that devastating foot injury. Dobbins is back in Denver in our predictions.