NFL Free Agency: 3 Kenneth Walker landing spots with Seahawks not using tag

Even after he helped them win Super Bowl LX, earning Super Bowl MVP honors in the process, the Seattle Seahawks appear poised to move forward without star running back Kenneth Walker IV.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Seahawks are not expected to use the franchise tag (valued at around $14.2 million) to keep Walker around, and we could see him test the free agent market.

This is a fascinating development because Walker's performance throughout the postseason seemed to indicate the Seahawks, who have no shortage of salary cap space, would do whatever it takes to keep him around and bring the band back for a shot at winning back-to-back titles. If the Seahawks do let Walker test the market, he should cash in elsewhere, but what teams would be lining up to sign him?

3 landing spots for Kenneth Walker if Seahawks let the Super Bowl MVP out the door

1. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars probably don't seem like the ideal potential landing spot for a player like Kenneth Walker given the presence of Travis Etienne and his status with the team, but let's talk it through for a moment.

If Etienne is asking for a similar price in free agency as Walker, then the Jaguars might be inclined to go after a younger player at the position. They really like Bhayshul Tuten, who was one of their draft picks in 2025, and could let Etienne walk at the age of 27 if they feel like Walker can replace his production at the age of 25.

The Jaguars have Chad Morton as their running backs coach, and Morton was on the Seahawks' staff back in 2022-23 when Walker was originally drafted. He was Walker's first position coach in the NFL, and we could see that connection come full circle in an offense that would amplify his skills greatly.

2. Tennessee Titans

The Titans don't generally seem to be thought of as a team that will be super aggressive in pursuing free agent running backs, but maybe they should be. Tony Pollard had a really solid year for them this past season, but at the age of 29, they might let him go with his $9.25 million cap hit and another $7.25 million in savings.

Not that the Titans, who already have nearly $100 million in projected salary cap space, really need the savings, but they might want to reset the clock at the position. Walker is four years younger than Pollard and is also a Tennessee native.

With all of that cap space to spend, we should expect the Titans to be aggressive in adding to their roster players who can help Cam Ward grow and develop. Being able to lean on Walker as the lead back might be something that appeals to them.

3. Houston Texans

The Texans have one of the most underrated needs at the running back position in the NFL right now. As much as we have seen CJ Stroud struggle since his rookie season, the Texans' offense took a massive step back this past year with the absence of veteran running back Joe Mixon.

Although Kenneth Walker doesn't bring the same type of dual-threat to the position as Joe Mixon has in the past, the Texans need to be aggressive in finding someone to replace him if his long-term future is compromised.

And with no state income tax in Texas, the Texans can bring a similar recruiting pitch to the table as all of the Florida teams. This could be a great fit for Walker.