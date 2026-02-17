2026 NFL Free Agency: Predicting landing spots for every top running back

Rico Dowdle - Carolina Panthers

For the second year in a row, Rico Dowdle rushed for at least 1,000 yards, and he's done it with the Dallas Cowboys and Carolina Panthers in the 2024 and 2025 seasons. Dowdle should be a priority for the Panthers, as this team did make a good bit of progress in 2025 by winning the NFC South.

Dowdle might be able to land a nice two-year extension worth around $12-$16 million per season. He's someone who is going to produce and was honestly a bit of a revelation for the Panthers in 2025.

Tyler Allgeier - Denver Broncos

Could the Denver Broncos sign two running backs in free agency? Given the need, absolutely. Dobbins isn't going to cost much of anything, and it's not likely that Tyler Allgeier is going to break the bank, either.

Allgeier has been in the shadow of Bijan Robinson the last three seasons in Atlanta, but he did have a 1,000-yard season during his rookie year. He averages 730 yards per 17-game season, is a tough runner, and offers pass protection.

With Dobbins' injury history, the Broncos may end up having to lean on another running back, and RJ Harvey was not capable of that in 2025, so the team could bring in even more insurance with Allgeier for 2026.

Isiah Pacheco - San Francisco 49ers

It's hard to find a spot for Isiah Pacheco, who is someone who could get 5-7 carries a game as a rotational piece. the San Francisco 49ers would make some sense, as Christian McCaffrey can't always get this many touches in Kyle Shanahan's offense.

Pacheco can be an explosive back when he isn't running into his teammates, but it's clear that a fresh start is needed.

Rachaad White - Pittsburgh Steelers

With over 4,000 yards from scrimmage across his first four seasons in the NFL, Rachaad White has quietly been pretty productive, and with the Pittsburgh Steelers trending toward running it back for another year with Aaron Rodgers, they could try and make some splashes in free agency. White is a dual-threat player and would get a ton of touches on offense under Mike McCarthy, who takes over for Mike Tomlin.