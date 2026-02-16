2026 NFL Power Rankings: Ranking every team as free agency approaches

In less than a month, the 2026 NFL Free Agency period begins, and it's shaping up to be one of the more active free agency periods in recent league history. We could not only see a ton of players changing teams, but we also could see some big-time trades as well.

It feels like many teams have sped up their own process in trying to build a contender, and given how the quarterback market has shaken out, for example, the next Super Bowl-winning passer might just be hitting free agency this year.

With free agency now about three weeks away, let's power rank all 32 teams. We'll rank the teams based on where they stand right now and not dive too much into any sort of projection.

Updated NFL Power Rankings as free agency approaches

32. New York Jets

The New York Jets had a metric-ton of issues in 2025 and have already overhauled the coaching staff. With one of the worst rosters in the NFL and no quarterback in sight, the Jets might take an extended stay at no. 32 in our power rankings even as 2026 gets underway later this year.

31. Las Vegas Raiders

If nothing else, the potential duo of Klint Kubiak and Fernando Mendoza could actually give the Las Vegas Raiders a fighting change, but the rest of this roster is a bit of a disaster.

30. Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals bottomed-out after a 2-0 start in 2025. Right now, this team is totally directionless and have a new head coach in Mike LaFleur.

29. Tennessee Titans

Cam Ward showed some signs of progess over the past month of the season, but the Tennessee Titans might actually have the worst roster in the league right now.

28. Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns may have to wait until 2027 to find a potential franchise quarterback, and with that harsh reality, there isn't much of a path toward success in 2026.

27. New York Giants

Jaxson Dart absolutely has the goods, but the New York Giants still have to go out, fix the roster holes, and oversee a hopeful year two leap from Dart. There is a lot of 'if' here, but the Giants have a chance to be formidable.

26. Washington Commanders

An injury-plagued season had the Washington Commanders going from 12-5 in 2024 to 5-12 in 2025, which is an insane dropoff. Even with a healthy squad, the roster just is not special.

25. Miami Dolphins

A new regime surely hopes to revive the Miami Dolphins, but both quarterback and overall roster concerns are going to limit this team for multiple years.