2026 NFL Free Agency: Predicting teams that could make blockbuster moves

Now that we're about a month away from free agency, we can dive more into what we think will happen. In the 2025 season, we saw a ton of parity, which could make other teams across the league think that they might only be a notable move or two away from contention.

And in some instances, those teams are right, but free agency can be a dangerous time, as teams are commonly seen overpaying for players or simply paying for the wrong players. While this is a great time for major roster improvement, it's also a time where giant messes are created.

Ahead of free agency, let's talk about four teams that could make major, blockbuster moves.

Predicting teams that could make blockbuster moves in NFL Free Agency

Tennessee Titans - A spending frenzy

According to Over The Cap, the Tennessee Titans have over $100 million in cap space for the 2026 offseason, which is the most in the NFL and a boat-load of money to spend. Not only that, but Cam Ward was trending in the right direction down the stretch in 2025, but Ward isn't going to take that next step unless the front office adds considerable talent.

We could see notable additions at wide receiver and running back, and the defense as a whole could stand to be improved. Year two for quarterback is a huge one, and Titans General Manager Mike Borgonzi surely sees the opportunity in front of him.

Denver Broncos - Major trade for an offensive weapon

The Denver Broncos need a notable offensive weapon, and it might come in a trade. The team apparently had some level of interest in Jaylen Waddle at the deadline in 2025, and given how the season ended, the Broncos might be willing to revisit those talks to acquire a legitimate no. 1 target, but the team also needs notable help at running back as well.

Signing Breece Hall to a big-time deal, for example, is also something I'd imagine is very much on the table.

Los Angeles Chargers - Spending big-time to fix the offensive line

Even with a healthy Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater, the Los Angeles Chargers offensive line needs major interior help. Center Tyler Linderbaum is currently slated to hit the free agency market and would command one of the richest interior offensive line contracts in NFL history.

That type of move is what the Chargers need for that unit, but the rest of the roster really isn't oozing with a ton of talent. GM Joe Hortiz truly does have to spend this offseason to fix these weaknesses.

Los Angeles Rams - Major secondary additions

The Los Angeles Rams have two first-round picks, and I would not be shocked if the latter pick got traded for some key secondary help. LA's roster is otherwise excellent, but a boost on the backend of the defense is what this team needs. Fortunately, the Rams do have cap space to spend and have the overall resources to make multiple big-time additions back there if needed.

LA is also clearly in a Super Bowl window and will need to maximize that, especially with Matthew Stafford's career winding down.