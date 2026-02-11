2026 NFL Power Rankings: Early NFC rankings approaching free agency

The NFC was a deeper conference in 2025, and even some of the teams that missed the playoffs last year had some high-end elements. As we approach free agency in a month and then the NFL Draft, we could get a lot more clarity about which NFC teams could be the best when the regular season rolls around.

In today's NFL, the best teams in the league are built from the inside, out and have stellar quarterback play. There isn't a secret formula to build a winning team, but it's clear that many across the league just cannot figure it out.

Ahead of free agency in March, we've ranked the entire NFC. For our rankings, we used a bit of projection heading into 2026 and also looked at how the team performed in 2025.

Way-too-early NFC Power Rankings ahead of free agency

16. Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals are in the toughest division in football and are not only a bad team, but don't have a clear-cut quarterback moving forward. It's hard to find a team in a worse spot right now across the league.

15. New York Giants

I like the New York Giants as a potential breakout team in 2026, but my opinion doesn't guarantee anything. The G-Men have a lot of work to do and are still an unproven team at the moment.

14. Washington Commanders

A year after going 12-5, the Washington Commanders went 5-12 and all of a sudden created way more questions than answers. This roster needs a serious infusion of talent.

13. New Orleans Saints

Another team I truly believe can breakout in 2026 is the New Orleans Saints, a team that went 4-1 down the stretch and got some shockingly efficient quarterback play from Tyler Shough, but this team was still only winners of six games in 2025.

12. Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings are surely going to have a new quarterback in the room, and that's really the missing piece here. If nothing else, JJ McCarthy did put some good football on tape the final few weeks of 2025.

11. Atlanta Falcons

Just narrowly missing out on the NFC South title, the Atlanta Falcons brought in Kevin Stefanski as the team's next head coach, but massive quarterback uncertainty with Michael Penix Jr make this team a giant question mark for 2026.

10. Carolina Panthers

Let's not overthink the Carolina Panthers - this was a bad, losing football team in 2025 with a quarterback who played average football, but also played the best football of his career. Carolina won't be a threat until the quarterback position gets improved.

9. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were one of the more stable teams in the NFL untiil a late-season collapse in 2025. Some defensive reinforcements and better injury luck will have this team a few slots higher in our NFC power rankings going forward.

8. Dallas Cowboys

Arguably the best offense in the NFL, the Dallas Cowboys are truly just an average defense away from being a huge threat in the conference. That may come with a small handful of new faces on that side of the ball.

7. Philadelphia Eagles

All of a sudden, the Philadelphia Eagles 2026 season is up in the air. The offensive coordinator again needed replaced, and guys like Landon Dickerson and Lane Johnson could both retire this offseason.

6. Green Bay Packers

This is about the 'max' that we've seen the Green Bay Packers in recent years. This is a Wild Card team at best, and you really have to wonder if this current coaching setup is ever going to get this club over the hump.

5. San Francisco 49ers

Despite all the injuries, the San Francisco 49ers were one game away from clinching the top seed in the NFC for the playoffs last offseason. Truly, all it takes for the Niners to regain Super Bowl contention status is some better injury luck and some pass-rushing help in the offseason.

4. Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions would have won the NFC North and likely won multiple playoff games had the defense not been as banged-up as it was in 2025. I am betting that many people are going to be sleeping on this team in the offseason, but they're just one year removed from a 15-2 regular season record.

3. Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears are going to be aggressive in fixing the defensive line this offseason, similar to what they did with the offensive line last year. Chicago could be a mainstay atop the NFC for years to come if the defensive line gets improved, and if Caleb Williams can figure out how to complete a higher percentage of his passes.

2. Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams really blew it down the stretch in 2025 and lost out on the NFC West title. The Rams could have won the Super Bowl this year, and it would not at all have been a shock. With another key addition in the secondary and maybe another wide receiver, LA is going to be right back in the mix deep in the playoffs.

1. Seattle Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks are Super Bowl 60 champions, have a ton of cap space heading into the offseason, and could honestly repeat as champions given how solid of a foundation they have at the moment.