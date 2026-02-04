2026 NFL Free Agency: Predicting where the best free agents will sign

Daniel Jones - Indianapolis Colts

This one feels obvious, right? Daniel Jones and the Indianapolis Colts actually began the 2025 NFL Season 7-1, and it felt like the Colts were not only going to run away with the AFC South title, but it also felt like they were going to compete for and earn the top AFC playoff seed. However, not only did Jones suffer a torn Achilles, but other players got hurt, and this train just got derailed.

Across his first eight games of the season, when Jones and the Colts began, 7-1, Jones had the following stat line:



71.2% completion

2,062 yards

13 touchdowns

3 interceptions

109.5 passer rating

This would have put Jones on a pace to finish a 17-game season with nearly 4,400 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions. Simply put, neither Jones nor the Colts have a better option than to reunite for another season in 2026. I would be shocked if the QB did not return to the team as the starter once again.

Trey Hendrickson - Indianapolis Colts

Trey Hendrickson is another fit for the Indianapolis Colts. Indy needs another pass-rusher, and the Colts' defensive coordinator is Lou Anarumo, who overlapped with Hendrickson when the both of them were on the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2021-2024 seasons. Hendrickson made four Pro Bowls during this stretch, and this is when he truly cemented himself as one of the premier pass-rushers in the NFL.

With the Colts trading two first-round picks for cornerback Sauce Gardner at the NFL trade deadline, they have no other choice but to go all-in this offseason and try to run it back with an improved roster and a hopefully healthy Daniel Jones.

Adding Trey Hendrickson on a two-year deal worth around $60 million would make sense for both sides and could create an impact defense for the Colts for 2026 and beyond.