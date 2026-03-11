2026 NFL Free Agency: These teams have already gotten major steals

There have been some flat-out amazing free agency contracts dished out thus far. Many players have cashed in big time, and others have honestly come in a bit lower than expected. Spending in free agency does not guarantee any sort of success in the coming season, but this is a time for teams to shore up the weak spots on the roster.

Deals cannot become official and signed until March 11th, so I suppose there is always a sliver of a chance that one of these deals falls through, but it's not likely. Even with day three of the free agency frenzy just beginning, these teams have already gotten major steals.

Let's dive into those teams and players right here.

These teams have already gotten some major free agency steals

Jalen Thompson, S, Dallas Cowboys (three years, $33 million)

Not yet 28 years old, Jalen Thompson is one of the more underrated safeties in the NFL. He's amassed nine interceptions, 37 passes defended, and 578 total tackles in seven years. Thompson is one of those defensive backs who can do a bit of everything, and he's flown under the radar a bit, as he's spent his entire career with the Arizona Cardinals.

The Dallas Cowboys revamped their secondary, and Thompson is a huge step in the right direction.

Braden Smith, RT, Houston Texans (two years, $20 million)

Braden Smith is going to be signing a two year deal with the Houston Texans. Not only does CJ Stroud get an above-average, steady right tackle, but the Texans also make the Indianapolis Colts weaker. To be fair, the Colts weren't likely going to re-sign Smith, but he's a 'plus' player at a position of need, and a hugely important one. At just $10 million per season, the Texans hit a home-run with this signing.

Tyler Allgeier, RB, Arizona Cardinals (two years, $12.25 million)

This feels like a very cheap deal for the Arizona Cardinals. Tyler Allgeier ran for over 1,000 yards as a rookie and is one of the toughest players to bring down in the NFL.

He offers upside in pass protection and has proven he can carry a RB1 load when given the chance. Allgeier has been in the shadow of Bijan Robinson these past three seasons, so he's going to have every opportunity to shine in Arizona.

Nahshon Wright, CB, New York Jets (one year, $5.5 million)

Nahshon Wright came out of nowhere in 2025 for the Chicago Bears, amassing five interceptions, one defensive touchdown, 11 passes defended, and 80 total tackles. It is a bit odd that Wright will only be able to secure a cheap one year deal.

The Jets have spent a ton of money on the defensive side of the ball already, and Wright is a massive 'bang for your buck' here. He's a starting-caliber cornerback honestly making backup money.