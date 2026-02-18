2026 NFL Free Agency: Way too early bold predictions would shakeup the league

The NFL Free Agency period begins in less than a month, and it's downright crazy to think that we're almost there. The 2026 NFL Draft follows in late April, and after that, many of the offseason team programs begin, paving the way for the regular season at the start of September.

Free agency is the biggest roster movement time in the league, as not only signings happen, but big-time trades can go down as well, and with the free agent class not being that deep, and the NFL Draft not being the best class we've seen, trades could be more common than ever.

Ahead of free agency beginning in March, let's make some bold predictions.

Way too early bold predictions for the 2026 NFL Free Agency period

Kyler Murray ends up on the Minnesota Vikings

It feels like the Arizona Cardinals will move on from Kyler Murray in some capacity this offseason, and given how the 2025 NFL Season went, I would have a hard time buying, personally, that Murray wants to play for the Cardinals in 2026.

Well, the idea of Murray on the Vikings feels like something that will only gain more steam as free agency approaches. This would be a good move for Minnesota as well, as they have a playoff-caliber roster and are just one year removed from going 14-3 in the regular season with Sam Darnold, and I am not sure there is much of a talent difference between Murray and Darnold.

This move would give the Vikings a legitimate chance at winning the NFC North and multiple years down the line, and it would cast a ton of doubt into the future of JJ McCarthy, who was largely unplayable during a his de-facto rookie season in 2025.

Murray on the Vikings would not have been something any of us saw before 2025 began, but here are are.