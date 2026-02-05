2026 NFL Free Agency: 1 ideal free agency fit for every AFC playoff team

The 2026 NFL Free Agency period is about five weeks away, and it'll be here before you know it. With the Super Bowl set to occur, the NFL season is about over. The free agency period is the biggest roster-shakeup time of the season, and it's always a fun, entertaining time.

This is where many players earn that generational money on massive paydays. For many teams, these moves work out well, but for others, those moves blow up in the team's faces. Only time will tell us if some major free agency moves pan out.

We're going to focus on the AFC for a little bit. We've cut it down to the seven AFC playoff teams this year and have identified the best free agency fit for each of those teams as the 2026 NFL Offseason officially approaches in March.

1 ideal free agency fit for every AFC Playoff team in the 2026 NFL Offseason

Denver Broncos - Breece Hall, RB

Breece Hall would be a home-run signing for the Denver Broncos, a team that got 10 great games out of J.K. Dobbins this year before he suffered what turned out to be a season-ending foot injury. The Broncos are actually free of Russell Wilson's dead cap hit and are clearly in a Super Bowl window with Bo Nix being on his rookie deal.

Denver's run game suffered big-time when Dobbins left with the injury, as it became clear that the team did not have a consistent down-to-down running back. RJ Harvey is more of a change-of-pace player. Signing Breece Hall would give the Broncos a high-end, yard-eating player who could be the center piece of the offense.

New England Patriots - Alec Pierce, WR

We talked about why Alec Pierce would be a great free agency fit for the New England Patriots recently. Drake Maye and the Patriots offense already throw the ball down the field efficiently, but getting one of the best deep ball targets in the NFL would take that offense to the next level. Signing Alec Pierce as the Patriots enjoy this all-in window is a no-brainer move.