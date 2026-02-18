2026 NFL Free Agency: Way too early bold predictions would shakeup the league

Denver Broncos trade for AJ Brown or Jaylen Waddle

The Denver Broncos are a team that is in a position to make a huge move for a wide receiver this offseason, and at this point, it only feels like a matter of time before Denver does swing for the fences to bring in someone like AJ Brown or Jaylen Waddle.

While Waddle is more of a scheme fit for the Broncos current group of receivers, Brown is the better player and might not cost as much. Either way, Denver coming away with one of these players would put the entire AFC on notice, as this team did nearly make it to the Super Bowl without Bo Nix, J.K. Dobbins, and Troy Franklin suiting up in the AFC title game.

Buffalo Bills make a major move for an upgrade at wide receiver

The Buffalo Bills are another AFC juggernaut with a huge need at wide receiver. About six years ago, Brandon Beane swung a major trade for Stefon Diggs, who came over from the Minnesota Vikings. Given the situation, Beane is again going to be in a position where he kind of has to make a major move like this.

It could look like a few different things, as Buffalo simply needs better play from this unit, period. Brown could be a target for the Bills if the Broncos don't end up with him.

Kansas City Chiefs sign Travis Etienne

Travis Etienne on the Kansas City Chiefs would finally give the Chiefs a legitimate threat at the position. He's a free agent this offseason and is a legitimate dual-threat running back. The Chiefs rushing attack just has not been much of a threat at all in recent years, and with the wide receiver room also being below-average, not a whole lot worked for the Chiefs last year.

It's time for the front office to get a bit aggressive.