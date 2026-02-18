2026 NFL Free Agency: Way too early bold predictions would shakeup the league

Tua Tagovailoa ends up on the Arizona Cardinals

It's not a guarantee if the Miami Dolphins will cut or trade Tua Tagovailoa. If it's a trade, the Dolphins might have to give up picks to offload that major contract, as his play isn't close to the pact he signed with the team.

With the Cardinals likely moving on from Murray, who we predict will head to the Vikings, the team turns to Tagovailoa as a reclamation project for 2026 and perhaps beyond. This type of thing has worked out with other quarterbacks before, and Tagovailoa has been a prolific passer in his career.

This might seem like a silly scenario, but the Cards will be searching for a quarterback when Murray is eventually off the team.

George Pickens is traded to the New England Patriots

There seems to be a realistic chance that the Dallas Cowboys do indeed trade George Pickens this offseason. It would be a silly move, but it's the Cowboys. If that happens, the Cowboys would surely get back more than they gave up for him and could net a second-round pick.

And if that is what it'll cost to acquire Pickens, there would surely be a ton of teams lining up to make the deal, but the New England Patriots could end up being the team that pulls the trigger. The Pats made it to the Super Bowl this year but clearly still have some needs to address.

The roster isn't bad right now, but it's not great and needs a bit of help along the offensive line and at wide receiver. Acquiring Pickens and extending him would be a slam-dunk move for the Patriots.

Los Angeles Chargers sign Braden Smith and Tyler Linderbaum

The Los Angeles Chargers have the cap space to make some big-time moves this offseason, and I could think of nothing better than protecting Justin Herbert, which is something this offensive line could not do in 2025. Signing the top center in Tyler Linderbaum and doubling down with Braden Smith, a good right tackle, would be two stellar moves.

This would allow Rashawn Slater to kick inside to guard after coming back from a major patellar tendon injury, one that is tough to return to 100 percent form from, and with Joe Alt at left tackle, the Chargers offensive line would be a massive handful for opponents to deal with.