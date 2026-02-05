2026 NFL Free Agency: Which teams have the most cap to make blockbuster moves?

After Super Bowl LX, all eyes will pivot toward the free agency period. This is where teams across the NFL can really make some aggressive roster changes, for better or worse. In some instances, teams flush with cap space go all-out and sometimes make some horrific mistakes.

Other times, teams are more modest and calculated and end up with an underrated haul. After the bulk of free agency, we'll make our way to the 2026 NFL Draft, a class that doesn't appear to have as much talent in Round 1 as ideally desired. This could prompt a more active free agency period, but teams can't really be aggressive without having cap space to spend, and that's what we'll focus on here.

Let's get into the teams with the most cap space approaching the 2026 offseason, using Over The Cap for our salary cap figures.

These teams have the most cap space approaching the NFL Free Agency period

5. Washington Commanders - $76.04 million

After a season to forget in 2025, the Washington Commanders are looking to turn the page into 2026. Not only were the Commanders among the most injured teams in the NFL, but Jayden Daniels could not stay healthy this year, and anytime a team loses its starting quarterback, the path to success is virtually non-existent.

Fortunately, the Commanders are in a strong position financially to shore up some key roster holes, but it does seem like many of us overrated this roster, as a good bit of talent is needed on both sides of the ball.

4. New York Jets - $83.26 million

If nothing else, the New York Jets have a ton of cap space. Money talks, so the Jets should be able to bring in a good bit of talent this offseason. The obvious elephant in the room is the disastrous coaching start for Aaron Glenn, and it feels like it's only a matter of time before Glenn is shown the door. The Jets, despite the dysfunction, have the fourth-most cap space in the NFL.