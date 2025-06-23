2026 NFL Mock Draft: 3 big-name quarterbacks you must keep an eye on

The early returns on the 2026 NFL Draft is that it could bring an insanely deep QB class, let's checkout three names to watch out for.

It always seems like next year's quarterback class is better, doesn't it? It was slim-pickens in the 2025 NFL Draft for quarterbacks. Many teams did end up reaching on a QB, and many of those teams will be picking again in the 2026 NFL Draft to find their QB of the future.

Well, it would be wise if some front offices kept tabs on these three collegiate QBs in particular for the 2026 NFL Draft.

2026 NFL Mock Draft: These quarterbacks could highlight a great class

Drew Allar, Penn State

Drew Allar is the size of Josh Allen, for what it's worth. The Penn State QB has thrown for 49 touchdowns against 10 interceptions over the last two seasons, so the efficient is very much there. Allar might not be a slam-dunk first-round pick now, but he's likely going to carve out another great season and see his draft stock skyrocket.

Arch Manning, Texas

You honestly have to wonder how much heavy-lifting the Manning name is doing here, but Arch Manning is truly going to be a very good QB prospect if he declares for the 2026 NFL Draft. He could opt to stay in college for another year of experience, but most mock drafts out there have Manning in that class.

There really isn't much he can't do, and you have to figure that Peyton and Eli Manning being his uncles has played a huge part in his QB journey as well.

LaNorris Sellers, South Carolina

LaNorris Sellers might be the 'tools' prospect of the 2026 NFL Draft, and that plus his age (turned 20 on June 23rd) would be plenty reason to hear his name called quite early in the 2026 NFL Draft. He'd not turn 21 years old until the middle of the summer, so he could have a very long runway to develop in the NFL.

Sellers has the size, skillset, and tools to be a high-end quarterback in the NFL. Watch out for his rise up the NFL Draft boards in the coming months.