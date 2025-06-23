Browns' QB Shedeur Sanders should not be seen as a roster lock for 2025

Cleveland Browns QB Shedeur Sanders' NFL career has absolutely not gotten off to a great start.

With two speeding offenses already in the books, Shedeur Sanders is making unnecessary noise off the field for the Cleveland Browns, and are we actually surprised? The Colorado QB dropped until the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, and while most of the NFL world was surprised (especially Mel Kiper), NFL front offices may have been onto something.

The QB just was not a great prospect, but seemed to carry himself like he was a slam-dunk first-rounder. His game is similar to someone like Teddy Bridgewater at the NFL level, but the personality and the attention that follows Sanders would have made you think that he was a generational player.

With his NFL career already getting off to a rocky start, and him perhaps not being a great QB under any circumstances, should he be seen as a roster lock for the Browns in 2025?

Shedeur Sanders isn't a lock to make the roster, right?

Another interesting thing here is that the Browns took Dillon Gabriel in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, and they also have Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett in the QB room as well. Cleveland might favor Gabriel over Sanders when it's all said and done due to him being picked higher in the NFL Draft, and they did trade away draft capital for Pickett.

Unless Sanders really takes hold of a legitimate role in the Browns QB room, why should he make the roster? It seems like he hasn't learned much of a lesson since being drafted in the NFL, as it's not hard to go the speed limit. Maybe this is who Shedeur Sanders truly is...?

Maybe he's a third-string caliber quarterback with a $100 million personality? While he may think he's a lock for the roster, that should not be seen as the case at all.