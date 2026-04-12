2026 NFL Mock Draft: 3 round predictions with wild picks and ridiculous trades

13. Los Angeles Rams - Makai Lemon, WR, USC

The Rams may have some wide receiver concerns coming. Davante Adams is a free agent following the season, and Puka Nacua has been dealing with some off-field issues. Makai Lemon could be an immediate contributor for the Rams, and given that Matthew Stafford is able to get the ball to all of his pass-catchers, Lemon could have a higher workload than expected as a rookie.

14. Baltimore Ravens - Spencer Fano, OT, Utah

Spencer Fano has tackle, guard, and perhaps even center versatility. The main issue here is figuring out which spot is best for him. The Ravens could use both guard and center help, so perhaps that's where they begin.

Fano is a truly rare prospect in this respect, and he'll likely be a Pro Bowl-level player if he settles into an interior spot. The Ravens find some major offensive line help here.

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn

The Buccaneers simply need to get to the quarterback at a higher level in 2026, so sometimes you just have to sit back and draft for need. Keldric Faulk is the pick for GM Jason Licht, who does have a strong track record of being quite strong in the NFL Draft.

Tampa's collapse in 2025 was not at all due to a lack of talented players.

16. New York Jets - Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

Jordyn Tyson might not go quite as high as people think, but the Jets could jump on him with their 16th overall pick. After addressing the defense with Bailey, GM Darren Mougey flips to the other side of the ball for some major offensive help, slowly rounding-out that unit with legitimate talent.

The Jets could suddenly have a great offensive line, good receiver room, excellent running back, and a potential 2027 quarterback to place right in the middle.