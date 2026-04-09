2026 NFL Season: Panic meter for every quarterback situation in the NFC

Getting the quarterback position right in today's NFL could not be more important to success. There are multiple tiers of quarterbacks, and while there are many who are capable and are on teams that can win with them, there aren't many truly elite passers.

It's not a perfect science, either. Franchise quarterbacks come in many different packages, and there is always a ton of quarterback turnover in this league, which proves that front offices are continuing to search for the right one.

We've outlined a panic meter for ever NFC team's quarterback situation, with one being no panic at all and 10 being major panic.

Panic meter for every NFC team's quarterback situation approaching 2026 season

NFC North

Chicago Bears - 2

With how awesome Caleb Williams looked at times in 2025, there is virutally no reason to panic. Sure, the completion percentage is a concern, but year two with Ben Johnson should fix that issue.

Green Bay Packers - 2

Jordan Love has all the traits and tools you want with an elite passer, and about 20 other teams would swap their quarterback for love. Sure, the Packers haven't ascended into that top tier, but it's not because of Love.

Minnesota Vikings - 5

Adding Kyler Murray, who has always been a productive quarterback, was a wise idea. Murray is going to give you about 25 passing touchdowns per season, and he's going to be a threat with his legs, but the newness of it all isn't ideal, and you have to ask yourself why the Arizona Cardinals parted with their former No. 1 overall pick.

Detroit Lions - 1

Jared Goff is continually among the most efficient quarterbacks in the NFL and is the main reason why the Lions have won so much in recent years.

NFC South

Carolina Panthers - 5

Bryce Young played the best football of his career in 2025, but he was average at best. The ceiling is a major concern with the now four-year passer.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers - 3

Baker Mayfield has been one of the most prolific quarterbacks in the league since arriving in Tampa. The main issue with this team presently is coaching.

Atlanta Falcons - 7

Tua Tagovailoa, if he wins the starting job, will look competent and has looked like a high-end passer in previous years, but it's been a forgetful period for the former Dolphins quarterback, and some have wondered if these mounting injuries have ended any sort of prime years he had left.

New Orleans Saints - 4

Tyler Shough looked awesome for the Saints in 2025, but there is never a guarantee that a quarterback takes a leap in year two. He wasn't a notable quarterback prospect coming out of college, so while he could develop, we might be looking at Shough as more of an average passer when he hits his ceiling.