2026 NFL Mock Draft: 3 round predictions with wild picks and ridiculous trades

21. Pittsburgh Steelers - Kadyn Proctor, OT, Alabama

Kadyn Proctor’s position in the NFL is not settled. He could be an elite tackle, but the weight seems to be a concern, so some have looked at him as being a guard. Either way, the Steelers could use more young offensive line help.

Guard Isaac Seumalo departed in free agency, so there is a hole at that position, and left tackle Broderick Jones just hasn’t been very good on the left side. Either way, Proctor is going to slide into one of those spots at some point.

22. Los Angeles Chargers - Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

Caleb Lomu could be the missing piece along the Chargers offensive line. After a rather underwhelming free agency in addressing the position, the Chargers add Lomu to the mix. I personally believe there is a slight chance that Rashawn Slater eventually kicks inside to guard, but I might be way off there.

The important thing here is that both Slater and Joe Alt have to stay on the field if this unit wants to stabilize.

23. Miami Dolphins (via PHI) - Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson

The Dolphins traded down with the Eagles and will take Avieon Terrell, the younger brother of AJ Terrell and someone who could have the ability to play in the slot and on the outside. Miami’s roster is among the worst in the NFL, so the front office needs to stack as much talent as possible.

24. Cleveland Browns - Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana

The Browns have done a ton of work along the offensive line, but now it’s time to get some wide receiver help. They’ll take Omar Cooper Jr. from Indiana here, a prospect that is probably going to go a lot higher than the general consensus believes at the moment.