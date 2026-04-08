2026 NFL Mock Draft: Chargers load up for Justin Herbert in Super Bowl haul

There has been a clear ceiling established over the past two seasons with Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers. In the 2024 and 2025 campaigns, the Chargers have gone 11-6 in the regular season and have gotten embarrassed in the first round of the NFL playoffs.

Unless something major changes, and that hasn't happened yet, the franchise will endure the same fate in 2026. Sure, Herbert is a good quarterback, but he's not tapped into any sort of new level of performance when the playoffs roll around.

But to be fair to the quarterback, the Chargers front office hasn't exactly put this roster in a great position to sustain success late in seasons. The 2026 NFL Draft is the last chance before the season for this team to make those necessary changes. Let's get into a mock draft haul that has Super Bowl written all over it.

Los Angeles Chargers mock draft has Super Bowl written all over it

22. Vega Ioane, OG, Penn State

This would be about as good of a first-round pick as you could possibly ask for if you're Herbert. Oddly, the Chargers went into the 2026 offseason with a metric-ton of cap space and a huge need along the offensive line.

Well, they still have a ton of cap space and needs along the offensive line. The roster-building strategy from General Manager Joe Hortiz just does not make a lot of sense, but I guess the plan could always be to target someone like Vega Ioane.

Ioane could not be more of an NFL-caliber guard. He's got the ideal size, is tough as nails, and plays with a mean streak. He's a plug-and-play starter along the offensive line and would definitively solve one of the interior spots. If both Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater can come back healthy, and both Ioane and new center Tyler Biadasz work out, this offensive line could end up being quite good.