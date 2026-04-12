2026 NFL Mock Draft: 3 round predictions with wild picks and ridiculous trades

29. Kansas City Chiefs - Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

The Chiefs also need to get another weapon for Patrick Mahomes. Kansas City swung a trade for Justin Fields in the offseason, which made many believe that Mahomes is going to miss some time to begin the season.

Even if he is 100 percent healthy, which might be unlikely, we probably won’t see him scrambling all over the place like he has done and can do. Mahomes can and may have to live in the pocket, as a torn ACL is a major injury to come back from.

Adding Denzel Boston into the mix, along with having signed Kenneth Walker III in free agency, does give the Chiefs two massive upgrades to take some much-needed pressure off Mahomes. He’s had to carry the load far too often in recent years.

30. Miami Dolphins - KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M

The appeal of KC Concepcion is that you can simply throw him the ball, and he’ll do the rest. He’s deadly with the ball in his hands, and he could emerge as a favorite target of Malik Willis, who signed on a free agency deal with the team.

The Dolphins did trade Waddle to the Broncos and also cut Tyreek Hill earlier in the offseason, so it’s obvious that wide receiver is going to be addressed.

31. New England Patriots - Zion Young, EDGE, Missouri

Zion Young is a more developmental player, but he’s got a very high ceiling. After making it to the Super Bowl this past season, the Patriots did get better in the offseason and must continue stacking young talent everywhere to ensure this window is taken advantage of.

32. Seattle Seahawks - Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee

With Riq Woolen departing in free agency, something the Seahawks likely prepared for, but there is still a need on the backend. In order for Seattle to repeat as Super Bowl champions in 2026, they’ll need to ensure the best part of their team, the defense, is just as dominant.