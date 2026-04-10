Dolphins may have perfect NFL Draft solution to replace Jaylen Waddle

The Miami Dolphins have been overhauling their roster during the 2026 offseason, unlike any other team around the NFL. It's almost bizarre to think that this team scored 70 points in a game just a couple of seasons ago.

Just about everything from the foundation the Dolphins had built at that time (2023) is gone. They've cut players like Tua Tagovailoa and Tyreek Hill. They traded Jaylen Waddle. And that's just the tip of the iceberg.

This organization has a ton of draft capital to work with after all of their wheeling and dealing this offseason. They've got an obvious need at the wide receiver position after moving on from both Hill and Waddle, and this might be the ideal draft class to replace them. There is one player, in particular, who could be a fascinating fit with the Dolphins having two first-round picks in 2026: KC Concepcion.

Miami Dolphins could get tremendous value from KC Concepcion in 2026 NFL Draft

To say the Jaylen Waddle trade caught other Dolphins players off guard might be an understatement. Center Aaron Brewer admitted recently that he wondered, "What are we doing?" when Waddle was traded to the Denver Broncos, but the Dolphins have a vision, and they're executing it.

One player whose skill set could help new quarterback Malik Willis a ton is KC Concepcion, who is one of the best separators in the entire 2026 class at the position.

The more everyone is getting the chance to study Concepcion, the more it seems like he might be one of the most slept-on players in this draft class. He had a high enough drop rate in college (9.3 percent, 10.3 percent in 2025) that he seems to be getting written off for that alone, but the play speed and separation skills are impossible to ignore.

When you talk about a team that just lost Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, you're talking about a team that is significantly downgrading in the separation department, regardless of who they love in-house. There is no question that over the past five-plus years, Hill and Waddle are two of the best receivers at creating separation in the entire NFL.

With Malik Willis coming on board as the quarterback, the Dolphins need a receiver like Concepcion, who can get separation on each branch of the route tree, as Josh Norris put it.

The Dolphins have the 11th pick in the 1st round as well as the 30th pick. Concepcion is checking in anywhere from the 20th overall player on some big boards out there to 30th. In a receiver class with players like Carnell Tate, Makai Lemon, Jordyn Tyson, and Omar Cooper Jr., where does Concepcion fit in?

It's possible that teams like him more than some of the rest. Tyson has some injury concerns and could fall in the 1st round. There doesn't seem to be a consensus about Cooper at this point, and the same could be said for Lemon. Could we see Concepcion as the 2nd receiver off the board?

Teams might value his skills as a separator more highly than the NFL Draft media consensus is leading on.