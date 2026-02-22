2026 NFL Mock Draft: 3 teams that could trade for George Pickens during draft

The Dallas Cowboys traded for George Pickens last offseason, and it ended up being a great move for the team. Pickens put up nearly 1,500 yards and was only in his age-24 season, so Pickens could end up being a top-tier wide receiver for years to come.

However, the one downside here with big-time players like this is that they often need paid, and no NFL team can always pay them. The Cowboys aren't in the best cap shape and are already paying Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb top-tier money on that side of the ball.

There is a world where Pickens gets dealt in the 2026 NFL Offseason, and it could come during the 2026 NFL Draft. With a second-round pick potentially being enough to get the deal done, there could be a ton of suitors who try and swing the deal.

Could the Dallas Cowboys trade George Pickens during the 2026 NFL Draft?

Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills own the 60th overall pick in this year's draft, so they could come calling for Pickens when that pick comes up. The Bills have swung a major trade before. About six years ago, Buffalo dealt for Stefon Diggs, who was then still on the Minnesota Vikings.

General Manager Brandon Beane just has not been able to draft well in recent years, and it got to a point that some people wondered if Beane was even going to survive this season after the Bills playoff heartbreak.

Well, with the need for a legitimate no. 1 wide receiver quite high, the Bills surely would not hesitate to trade pick 60. They'd still get to add a first-round player and also get someone in Pickens who would have a ton of passes thrown his way.

It's hard to imagine how the Bills wouldn't do this trade.