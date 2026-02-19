3 underrated George Pickens trade destinations if Cowboys make the move

After a breakout season with the Dallas Cowboys, George Pickens, one way or another, is going to get a huge raise in 2025. The Cowboys seem to be in a position to at least listen to offers, and even if Pickens plays on the franchise tag in 2026, he'll be well-compensated.

However, there is always a chance that the Cowboys do end up making the deal and opt to not extend him or keep him under the tag for 2026. Given that it's the Cowboys, a major trade would not at all be out of the question.

Let's dive into three underrated teams that could swing a major trade for the stud receiver.

Underrated George Pickens landing spots if the Dallas Cowboys make the move

Los Angeles Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers saw a lot of contributors in the passing game in 2025, but no one really stood out and was a consistent difference-maker. Offensively, this team needed to make some change, and Mike McDaniel replaced Greg Roman as the offensive coordinator.

We've seen McDaniel's offenses erupt at times, and his first two years with the Miami Dolphins is proof of this. With Justin Herbert as quarterback, McDaniel will absolutely want to air it out some, and Pickens makes a ton of sense for that type of elite, down-the-field role. The Chargers do have plenty of cap space to extend Pickens if this deal gets made, and the Chargers would finally have a game-changing WR1.

New York Giants

How about the New York Giants? Sure, the Giants could simply use their first-round pick on a wide receiver, but a trade for Pickens is at least giving the team a known commodity and another top weapon for Jaxson Dart. Malik Nabers will get himself back into the lineup at some point, but the potential for a Pickens-Nabers duo is downright scary for opposing defenses.

Furthermore, with Dart clearly having the goods, the Giants now have to begin maximizing his rookie contract window. Hiring John Harbaugh was a great start and also an indication that this team could compete right now.

San Francisco 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers have dealt with injuries and wide receiver inconsistencies for multiple years now. Despite the injury chaos in 2025, the Niners were within just one game of clinching the no. 1 playoff seed.

It's clear that San Francisco is a very good team that just needs an infusion of talent in the offseason. With George Kittle working his way back from a torn Achilles, and Brandon Aiyuk simply being nowhere to be found, the Niners have every reason to swing a major trade for someone like Pickens.

This would surely take some touches away from Christian McCaffrey, which is needed, and Brock Purdy would have himself a game-changing weapon.