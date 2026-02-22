2026 NFL Mock Draft: 3 teams that could trade for George Pickens during draft

Denver Broncos

Just two picks later at no. 62, the Denver Broncos select. The Broncos have needed an upgrade at wide receiver for multiple years now, and it's getting to a point where the front office would be failing Bo Nix if they did not upgrade at this position.

The Broncos struggled with drops last offseason and very clearly did not have a no. 1 wide receiver. Courtland Sutton is the best receiver in the room, but he's more of a high-end two and just can't really produce more than what we've seen the last two seasons.

But even during these back-to-back 1,000-yard campaigns, you can find some bad, untimely drops. Sutton has had multiple drops in the end zone this year alone. Anyway, trading for Pickens gives the Broncos a legitimate threat on the outisde and would really strain opposing defenses, as Sutton would be best suited as a no. 2, and other players like Troy Franklin, Marvin Mims Jr, and Pat Bryant could thrive further.

Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs are not in the best spot cap-wise, but there are ways to create enough cap space to make some high-end moves. The Chiefs, put simply, have an average roster, and the roster is missing key talent all over the place.

General Manager Brett Veach has honestly stacked multiple bad offseasons in a row, and we saw that harsh reality spill onto the field in 2025.

Veach's NFL Draft record in recent years has been horrendous, so it might be time for the front office to swing a trade for a proven commodity. Pickens would instantly feast with Patrick Mahomes at quarterback, and with Mahomes working his way back from a torn ACL, having a high-end security blanket like Pickens would allow him to win from the pocket and not have to scramble as much.