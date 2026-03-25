2026 NFL Mock Draft: 5 prospects who are a lock to go in the top-10

There are a ton of capable NFL Draft prospects, but there aren't many legitimate blue-chip prospects, which is a problem for many teams. Overall, this class is seen as a weaker one overall from previous years, but that's simply how it works sometimes.

Especially at the quarterback position, this class just isn't that good, period. However, there are some prospects who are a lock to go in the top-10.

And we went out of our way to predict those players here. Let's get into five prospects who are surely hearing their name called early.

These five 2026 NFL Draft prospects are a lock to go in the top-10

Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

Fernando Mendoza might not be an elite prospect, but he's the best passer in the NFL Draft this year and is surely headed to the Las Vegas Raiders with the first overall pick. Mendoza profiles similarly to the type of passer that guys like Jared Goff, Matt Ryan, Kirk Cousins, and Joe Burrow are. He's not going to make many plays with his legs, but he's got good accuracy, solid processing, and is someone who can win from the pocket.

The biggest thing will be whether the game is too fast for him. If it is, he's not going to stand a chance, but if this is something he can excel at, the Raiders will have a franchise quarterback and a pure pocket passer.

Jeremiyah Love, RB, Notre Dame

I believe that both Tennessee and the New York Giants could snag Jeremiyah Love. Both teams have young quarterbacks in Cam Ward and Jaxson Dart, and one of a quarterback's best friends is a strong run game. Love is the best running back prospect in a weaker class, but he's someone who is going to eat up a ton of yardage as a runner and receiver. It might not be wise to use this high of a pick on a running back, but it's going to happen.

Arvell Reese, LB/EDGE, Ohio State

A fun player who could be an off-ball linebacker or even an EDGE, Arvell Reese has been mocked to the New York Jets quite a bit, and that could make sense. The Jets defensive line simply needs a blue-chip prospect like Reese. With two first-round picks, the Jets could address major needs on both defense and offense.

Reese is an impact starter and probably even going in the top-5.

David Bailey, EDGE, Texas Tech

With 19.5 tackles for loss and 14.5 sacks in 2025, David Bailey's hyper-production is something that could translate into the pros. Bailey is one of the top pass-rushing prospects this year and does have some Nik Bonitto to his game - he's quick off the edge and is going to beat tackles with his speed.

If a team believes that Bonitto himself would be worth a top-10 pick in any NFL Draft, which is likely, Bailey makes sense.

Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami (FL)

A massive right tackle prospect who could kick inside to guard, Francis Mauigoa's ability to potentially play both guard and tackle could actually help his draft stock. There is a shortage of offensive line play across the NFL, so teams are going to be searching for some help in the NFL Draft.

Also, games in the NFL are won and lost in the trenches, so it's never a bad idea for a team picking in the top-10 to targer someone like this. Mauigoa might be a logical prospect for a team like the Cleveland Browns.