Bears' latest mock draft shuts the door on any NFC North uncertainty

The Chicago Bears shocked the NFL world in 2025 and managed to win 11 games, capturing the NFC North title in the first year of the Ben Johnson era. This team made strides on both sides of the ball, but did tend to get 'lucky' more times than not.

Some have wondered if this team is primed for a slight regression in 2026, especially when you consider just how many good teams there are in the division. It really would not be a shock if Chicago didn't win the NFC North in 2026, but given that they did in 2026, the sky could be the limit.

The main issues remaining are on defense, and simply Caleb Williams needing to make a jump in year three. Well, our latest Bears' NFL mock draft slams the door on those defensive needs and positions the Bears for long-term success in the loaded NFC North.

Updated Chicago Bears mock draft following NFL Free Agency

25. Peter Woods, DT, Clemson

The Bears do need another body along the defensive line. It did seem like, for a while there, Chicago could have been trying to trade for Maxx Crosby, but in the end, it might be good that they did not pull that off.

At this point, the Bears are surely looking to the NFL Draft for some defensive line help, and the versatile Peter Woods slipping to the 25th pick would be ideal for Chicago. He is a future impact starter and can line up all over the defensive line.

57. AJ Haulcy, S, LSU

Overhauling the safety room in free agency, the Bears keep that trend up and snag AJ Haulcy from LSU. The secondary did force a ton of turnovers in 2025, but the unit as a whole gave up too much through the air, and that simply cannot be the case in 2026.