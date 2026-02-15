41. Cincinnati Bengals - Zion Young, EDGE, Missouri

Our own Ryan Fowler wrote up a scouting report for Zion Young

“Young carries a Day 2 grade with the potential to climb with a good predraft process. He profiles as a rotational edge defender early in his career with upside to grow into a starter if his pass-rush plan and consistency come along. Teams betting on traits and length, along with correct development, will view Young as a worthwhile investment whose best football could be down the road.”

The Bengals could take a chance on Young, as the possibility of the team bringing Trey Hendrickson back into the mix in 2026 might feel small right now, as, while Hendrickson is still a good player, he is getting up there in age.

42. New Orleans Saints - Germie Bernard, WR, Alabama

Germie Bernard profiles as a high-end WR2 in the NFL, and that type of player is what the Saints need. Pairing him up with Chris Olave does give the Saints the potential for a formidable receiver duo.

Tyler Shough also needs a bit of a boost on that side of the ball, as Shough seems to have all the makings of a decent quarterback.

43. Miami Dolphins - Chris Bell, WR, Louisville

Chris Bell is recovering from a knee injury, and had that injury not happened, he’d likely have gone in Round 1. However, the Dolphins get a potential steal here. With the team having traded Waddle in our predictions and the possibility that Tyreek Hill isn’t in the picture anymore, restocking the receiver room makes sense.

New York Jets send Pick 44 to Arizona for QB Kyler Murray and 2027 3rd-Round Pick

44. Arizona Cardinals - Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo

This is a major move. Given Kyler Murray’s contract, the Cardinals might not be able to get much for him, as they’ll trade the quarterback and a third-round pick in 2027 to the Jets for a second-round pick this year, essentially incentivizing the Jets a bit to pull this deal off.

Arizona gets a first-round talent in the middle of day two in Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, continuing to add talent to a roster depleted of it.