9. Kansas City Chiefs - Jeremiah Love, RB, Notre Dame

If Jeremiyah Love is still on the board for the Kansas City Chiefs at pick nine, it might be hard for them to pass him up, Sure, there is a rather deep running back free agency class, but Love could be a tier above all of those players.

The Chiefs can't help themselves and take Love here inside the top-10, instantly infusing the run game with some much-needed juice. Kansas City could, in theory, address their most urgent roster needs in free agency and always look to other rounds to shore up key positions.

10. Cincinnati Bengals - Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

The Cincinnati Bengals need defensive help all over the place, so you can't really go wrong with any top defensive prospect in the 2026 NFL Draft. Our latest mock draft has the Bengals selecting the best cornerback prospect in the class in Mansoor Delane. With how weak the secondary is, Delane himself would easily be a day one starter, but much more help is needed to get this unit on the right track.

11. Miami Dolphins - Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

Jeff Hafley is the Miami Dolphins new head coach, and he dealt with some inconsistent cornerback play during his most recent stint as the defensive coordinator of the Green Bay Packers. The Dolphins give him some much-needed secondary help and select Jermod McCoy at pick 11. The Dolphins are also going to be involved in a major trade later in the first round.

12. Dallas Cowboys - Peter Woods, DT, Clemson

The Dallas Cowboys were active at the trade deadline, and, at the moment, have two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft. The first of these two picks is used on Peter Woods, a stud defensive tackle prospect from Clemson. Dallas could really enact some major change on this side of the ball.