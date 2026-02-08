2026 NFL Draft: These 5 teams have the most valuable draft capital

The 2026 NFL Draft is going to be where some teams make successful, franchise-altering picks. For example, the Las Vegas Raiders are very likely going to take Fernando Mendoza with the first overall pick, and if Mendoza turns out to be a franchise quarterback, the Raiders are going to be set for years to come.

However, many teams end up making the wrong choice and are then set back by a few seasons, needing to reset again at one or more positions. At the end of the day, teams have to keep taking swings, and the more draft picks, the better chance a team has at filling needs.

But which teams in the NFL have the most value draft capital overall? We took a look at that here, and the numbers come from The Harvard Sports Analysis Collective. Let's get into it here and identify the five teams that have the most valuable 2026 NFL Draft capital.

These five teams have the most valuable 2026 NFL Draft capital

1. New York Jets (Picks 2, 16, 33, 44, 103, 175, 178, 193, 207, 218, 242) - 1,359.3 points

The New York Jets do not have a franchise quarterback in sight, but if nothing else, the franchise does have the most valuable NFL Draft pick cupboard at the moment. With four picks, four, inside the top-50, the Jets could really make a ton of positive progress with this roster.

Notably, General Manager Darren Mougey traded both Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams at the NFL trade deadline, signaling the start of a massive, complete rebuild. Look for the Jets to acquire a semi-notable quarterback this offseason and looking toward the 2027 NFL Draft for a potential franchise option.

2. Las Vegas Raiders (Picks 1, 36, 67, 102, 117, 134, 174, 181, 184, 219) - 1,220.6 points

It's going to be Fernando Mendoza as the first overall pick for the Las Vegas Raiders, but after that, Vegas simply has to draft the best player available, as this roster, even with Mendoza in the picture, is just flat-out bad.

3. Cleveland Browns (Picks 6, 24, 39, 70, 107, 139, 144, 147, 205, 248) - 1,206 points

The Cleveland Browns own two picks in the top-25 thanks to the trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars during the 2025 NFL Draft. Two first-round picks are great, and based on how encouraging the Browns rookie class was in 2025, General Manager Andrew Berry could do the same thing here in 2026.

4. Pittsburgh Steelers (Picks 21, 53, 76, 85, 99, 121, 135, 159, 213, 214, 224, 237) - 1,038.8 points

With a whopping five picks in the top-100, the Pittsburgh Steelers have an awesome chance to bring in a deep, encouraging rookie class. The Steelers hired Mike McCarthy as the next head coach, and I would be shocked if one of those picks was not a quarterback, as there is no long-term answer at that position on the roster right now. Pittsburgh is in a great spot for the NFL Draft.

5. Tennessee Titans (Picks 4, 35, 66, 101, 140, 142, 183, 238) - 980.4 points

A team that has to build aggressively around Cam Ward this offseason, the Tennessee Titans have the fifth-most valuable 2026 NFL Draft pick capital and should be able to add significant talent on both sides of the ball, but perhaps most importantly, the Titans seem to have hired the right head coach in Robert Saleh, who also brought along Brian Daboll as the offensive coordinator.