Los Angeles Rams send Pick 29 to Kansas City for CB Trent McDuffie

29. Kansas City Chiefs - KC Concepcion, WR, Texas A&M

The Rams make a major move here and send pick 29 to the Chiefs for Trent McDuffie, a player that the Chiefs have not been able to agree on a long-term contract extension with. The Chiefs get a second first-round pick and further bolster the offense with KC Concepcion, a player who is simply elite and a massive difference-maker with the ball in his hands.

And in return, the Rams get a legitimate no.1 cornerback in McDuffie. It's also important to remember that the Rams have a ton of cap space as well, so this team is resource-rich heading into the offseason.

Denver sends Pick 30 to Miami for WR Jaylen Waddle

30. Miami Dolphins - CJ Allen, LB, Georgia

Two major trades in a row now see the Denver Broncos, who did have some level of interest in Jaylen Waddle at the trade deadline, actually go through with the selection and send pick 30 for Waddle. The Broncos have to find a legitimate difference-maker in this room, and Waddle is just that. He instantly becomes the top option in the passing game and will then allow other players like Courtland Sutton and Troy Franklin to thrive in lesser roles.

The Dolphins get a second first-round pick and double-up defensively, snagging CJ Allen from Georgia, and old-school linebacker.

31. New England Patriots - TJ Parker, EDGE, Clemson

The New England Patriots boost up the pass rush and take TJ Parker from Clemson. The Super Bowl uncovered a lot of harsh truths about the Pats, but the issues they have are very fixable.

32. Seattle Seahawks - Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee

The Super Bowl champions finish off the first round in this mock draft by taking Colton Hood. Both Josh Jobe and Riq Woolen are free agents, so the cornerback room will soon need a boost.