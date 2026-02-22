2026 NFL Mock Draft: Broncos rush to maximize Bo Nix era in updated haul

The Denver Broncos, had it not been for a Bo Nix broken ankle, could have very well won the Super Bowl this year, and that isn't an exaggeration. Given how the AFC Championship Game went against the New England Patriots, the Broncos clearly have a special quarterback on their hands.

Not only is Nix a franchise quarterback, but he might honestly be a lot better than many of us thought. With Nix now already set to enter year three in 2026, the Broncos are slowly seeing his rookie contract window close, so this should only amp up the aggression in the offseason.

Between a major trade and other key draft picks, the Broncos find a way to build around Nix in this updated mock draft.

Denver Broncos aggressively build around Bo Nix in updated NFL Mock Draft

Broncos trade pick 30 to Miami Dolphins for WR Jaylen Waddle

The Broncos clearly had some level of interest in Jaylen Waddle during the NFL trade deadline, so you would think that the front office could again fire up these trade talks, especially with where the Miami Dolphins sit right now. The Dolphins recently cut Tyreek Hill and James Daniels, notably signaling that a full rebuild is on the horizon.

The team is surely also preparing to have to cut Tua Tagovailoa, as there isn't likely a team willing to take on that massive contract. The Broncos should offer pick 30 for Waddle and not look back. Not only would Miami have a second first-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, but the Broncos would get that "1a" option at wide receiver they have been missing.

Waddle had three-straight 1,000-yard seasons from 2021-2023. The Broncos top receiving target, Courtland Sutton, has three 1,000-yard seasons since entering the league back in 2019. It's clear that Denver's passing attack needs a game-changing weapon like Waddle.

All of a sudden, the Broncos passing game looks a lot more threatening.