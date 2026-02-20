NFL Power Rankings: Ranking all 32 teams based on their cap space

In today's salary cap NFL, no team can pay everyone, but with the cap increasing significantly most seasons, teams are clearly spending more, but at the same time, the contracts being signed are simply keeping up with the cap increase.

In recent years, we have seen the quarterback contract market balloon to $60 million per year, and the wide receiver market is also rapidly growing. With free agency approaching, teams will take to the open market and try to spend the right amount of money to secure key players to fill roster holes.

Using salary cap data from Over The Cap, we power ranked all 32 teams from least to most cap space and lightly talked about what each club could do in the offseason.

Ranking all 32 teams based on their cap space as free agency approaches

32. Minnesota Vikings - ($43.2 million)

It's hard to imagine the Minnesota Vikings are all that aggressive this offseason outside of searching for a modest quarterback upgrade.

31. Dallas Cowboys - ($30.1 million)

If the Dallas Cowboys are serious enough, they'll find a way to keep George Pickens and add a notable player or two on the defensive side of the ball.

30. Jacksonville Jaguars - ($13.2 million)

Jacksonville had an insane breakout season, but General Manager James Gladstone is in the beginning stages of undoing the Trent Baalke era.

29. Buffalo Bills - ($12.3 million)

Buffalo needs serious help at wide receiver and all over the defense, but also have key free agents they might not be able to afford.

28. Kansas City Chiefs - ($11.3 million)

Kansas City restructured Patrick Mahomes' deal, which was not a surprise, but that doesn't change the underwhelming status of the roster.

27. Detroit Lions - ($9.6 million)

Detroit simply needs better injury luck, as this roster is supremely talented when healthy.

26. New Orleans Saints - ($8.2 million)

The New Orleans Saints seemed to get out of that 'salary cap hell' they were in for years and could be a frisky squad in 2026.

25. Chicago Bears - ($5.3 million)

Chicago had an amazing season but still has some work to do to free up more space to address the defensive line.

24. Houston Texans - ($4.7 million)

Houston should look to add another starter along the offensive line, but they don't have a ton of money to play with right now.

23. Green Bay Packers - ($1.5 million)

Green Bay needs some help in the secondary and could lose left tackle Rasheed Walker in free agency this offseason.

22. Miami Dolphins - $3.1 million

Miami has gotten to work with the roster reset and could continue that as free agency rolls around.

21. Cleveland Browns - $3.2 million

Cleveland may lose their entire starting offensive line from 2025 to free agency, and there isn't a clear path to success in 2026 for this franchise.

20. New York Giants - $5.1 million

New York currently has just over $5 million in available space but are in a new, promising era with John Harbaugh.

19. Carolina Panthers - $12.5 million

Carolina has a good roster overall but could use a pass rush boost and, honestly, has to figure out a quarterback upgrade at some point down the line.

18. Philadelphia Eagles - $18.1 million

Philadelphia needs some secondary help and currently has just under $20 million to play around with.

17. Baltimore Ravens - $22 million

First-year head coach Jesse Minter could see his new team spending a bit in free agency to fix the defense.