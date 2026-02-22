2026 NFL Mock Draft: Broncos rush to maximize Bo Nix era in updated haul

62. Deontae Lawson, LB, Alabama

There is a lot to like with Deontae Lawson in the second round. With the Broncos having traded pick 30 to the Dolphins for Waddle, pick 62 would be the team's first selection of the 2026 NFL Draft. Not only is wide receiver a huge need, but inside linebacker is, too.

The team could lose both Alex Singleton and Justin Strnad to free agency, and their top free agency signing from last year, Dre Greenlaw, played in just eight regular season games and was again battling with injuries.

Lawson is quite athletic and does possess some encouraging abilities in coverage. He's not the toughest player out there at the position but is someone who has starting upside. Lawson might also have a path to start immediately for the Broncos depending on what the team does at the position.

94. Justin Joly, TE, NC State

Justin Joly, like many collegiate tight ends, leaves a bit of meat on the bone as a blocker, but the framework is there for him to develop into an in-line tight end. Denver somehow missed out on the top tight end prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft, so they really need to come away with someone with one of their top-100 picks.

Joly is a great selection at pick 94 and someone who could slide into a TE2 role behind Evan Engram for a year before being deployed as 'the guy' after 2026.

108. Nicholas Singleton, RB, Penn State

With J.K. Dobbins being a free agent and having a lengthy injury history, the Broncos could bring him back but would then also need to find some insurance at the position as well, as RJ Harvey was not a good down-to-down runner in 2025.

Nicholas Singleton is a 6-0, 224 pound running back with strong speed and the ability to eat up some short-yardage carries for Denver.