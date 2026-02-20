2026 NFL Mock Draft: Raiders put the AFC West on notice with massive haul

The Las Vegas Raiders have some obvious roster needs heading into the 2026 NFL Offseason, and they also have a massive advantage over other teams - being in possession of the first overall pick in the NFL Draft.

It's not going to be a shock who the Raiders pick, but the job is only just beginning when the quarterback enters the equation. On paper, Vegas' roster just isn't good and is honestly in need of multiple offseasons worth of talent acquisition.

It can be done, though, and we have seen teams turn things around quicker than expected. This updated Raiders mock draft would truly put the entire AFC West on notice.

Las Vegas Raiders mock draft puts the AFC West on notice in a major way

1. Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

Fernando Mendoza is a legitimate first overall prospect. Just because the NFL Draft is a bit weaker at the position, doesn't mean Mendoza isn't worthy of a top pick. Mendoza does have the ability to win from the pocket and has some Joe Burrow and Jared Goff to his game. He's not overly athletic, and the arm doesn't really scare you, but the processing ability is there, and that's a huge part of being an NFL quarterback.

36. Vega Ioane, OG, Penn State

Vega Ioane is a physical, slam-dunk future stud at guard. I am not sure he'd last this long, but it'd be hard for the Raiders to not make the pick here. One of a quarterback's worst enemies in the NFL is a poor offensive line.

67. Davison Igbinosun, CB, Ohio State

Davison Igbinosun has good size, speed, and is solid in man coverage. He has starting upside in the NFL and could immediately become one of the top defensive backs on the roster.

102. Skyler Bell, WR, UConn

There is a lot to like with Skyler Bell. He was insanely productive in college and can be a threat at all three levels of the field. The speed is also important here, and given the Raiders need for more competent pass-catcher, Bell at pick 102 is a worthwhile selection.

124. Romello Height, EDGE, Texas Tech

Romello Height played for four different colleges, but he did finish 2025 with 11.5 tackles for loss and 10 sacks. The production is worth taking a shot on at pick 124. Height is 6-3 and 235 pounds, so the size could be a bit of a concern.

134. Roman Hemby, RB, Indiana

Uniting with Mendoza in the NFL, Roman Hemby is a nice rotational piece who offers a ton of upside as a receiver and could help Ashton Jeanty stay fresh in the backfield for years to come.

174. Dallen Bentley, TE, Utah

Dallen Bentley is someone who does profile as a legitimate, complete tight end in the NFL. Sure, the Raiders have Brock Bowers, but having two capable tight ends honestly feels like a bit of a cheat code in today's NFL.

181. TJ Hall, CB, Iowa

Vegas grabs another cornerback, snagging TJ Hall from Iowa. The secondary has always been a weak spot for the Raiders, for some reason.

184. Kyle Louis, LB, Pittsburgh

Kyle Louis really solid in coverage, but he's a bit undersized for the position. However, his coverage skills and recent collegiate production really present some nice upside for the NFL. The Raiders could do a lot worse here in this mock draft.

220. Tyren Montgomery, WR, John Carroll

Adding a second wide receiver to the mix, the Raiders finish up with Tyren Montgomery and are clearly putting a huge emphasis on immediately building around Mendoza.