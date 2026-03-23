2026 NFL Mock Draft: Colts fill key roster holes after shaky free agency

113. Bryce Lance, WR, North Dakota State

Indy traded Michael Pittman Jr to the Pittsburgh Steelers and now do have a vacancy at the receiver position. Being able to re-sign Pierce helped, but another addition is needed. Bryce Lance is a 6-3 target who could step into a similar role that Pittman had. Lance is a better athlete and could take advantage of certain matchups with Pierce now likely seeing the opposition's CB1.

156. VJ Payne, S, Kansas State

Safety Nick Cross signed with the Washington Commanders, so addressing another area of need in this mock draft would be a wise idea. The Colts take VJ Payne from Kansas State at pick 156 and continue to fill weaknesses. Indy does still largely have a solid roster, and Ballard himself typically does a good job in the NFL Draft, so this team isn't lacking talent by any means.

214. Owen Heinecke, LB, Oklahoma

Owen Heinecke is undersized for the position but did have 74 total tackles and three sacks for the Sooners in 2025. More of a depth option here, the Colts take him at pick 214 and add another young player to the linebacker room.

249. Luke Altmyer, QB, Illinois

The Colts re-signed Jones on a two-year deal worth $44 million per season, but Jones will be coming off an Achilles injury and obviously did not sign anything long-term. It would be a good idea for the front office to take a shot on a late-round quarterback prospect. Riley Leonard is another quarterback of note in the room, so the Colts should continue stacking options until they find a long-term solution, whenever that might be.

254. Trey Moore, EDGE, Texas

To wrap up this latest Colts' mock draft, they'll take even more defensive line help here with Trey Moore from Texas. Moore has 50 career tackles for loss and 30.5 sacks in 57 collegiate games.