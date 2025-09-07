2026 NFL Mock Draft: Complete 1st-round mock draft predictions

25. Kansas City Chiefs: Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon

It really feels like we’re going to see the Kansas City Chiefs hit a hard reset at the offensive skill positions in the near future. They just have so many guys dealing with injuries, suspension, inconsistency issues, and age. Travis Kelce is obviously going to be 36 going on 37 in 2026, so snatching up arguably the best tight end in the class would not be a terrible idea. Kenyon Sadiq is one of the top rising prospects in the country right now.

26. Los Angeles Chargers: Isaiah World, OL, Oregon

The injury to left tackle Rashawn Slater is not anything to be taken lightly. A torn patellar tendon is not the same as a torn ACL. Although medicine and treatment are significantly advanced, not many guys have come back from those injuries and played at the same level again. You hope for the best, but you plan for the worst. Isaiah World is a transfer from Nevada this year looking to establish a 1st-round grade with the Ducks.

27. Detroit Lions: CJ Allen, LB, Georgia

The Detroit Lions would probably love to have someone be sitting here who could be a long-term piece off the edge, but they can’t pass on the value of someone like CJ Allen. With Alex Anzalone possibly entering his final year in Detroit, the Lions will need someone to play next to Jack Campbell and CJ Allen has the goods. He had 76 tackles last year in his breakout year for the Bulldogs defense.

28. Los Angeles Rams: Sam Leavitt, QB, Arizona State

We’ve got another quarterback here in the first round and it’s a name that hasn’t made many appearances throughout the course of the offseason. Sam Leavitt has been on the periphery of the 1st-round radar dating back to last season, but his performances early this year have shown NFL teams his competitive edge and ability to lead a team.