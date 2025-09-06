2026 NFL Draft prospects to watch in Week 2: Sam Leavitt on the rise

Week 2 of the College Football season is getting underway with more 2026 NFL Draft prospects coming into focus.

Which prospects are worth keeping a closer eye on this week? There are a number of sleepers including a couple of underrated (but rising) players at the quarterback position.

Let's take a closer look at a handful of 2026 NFL Draft prospects to watch this week and who they're going up against.

2026 NFL Draft: 5 prospects to watch in Week 2 of the College Football season

QB Sam Leavitt, Arizona State

Schedule: At Mississippi State (1-0)

One of college football's most dynamic dual-threat talents, it'll be a nice test for Leavitt on Saturday night against the Bulldogs from the SEC. While Leavitt lost the likes of Cam Skattebo from last year's roster, which made a run to the CFP, it could be the coming out party of his connection with potential first-round pick Jordyn Tyson on the perimeter. Mississippi State isn't one of the SEC's bluebloods, but they have plenty of enough pop on defense to make Leavitt work for everything he'll get in Week 2.

ED R Mason Thomas, Oklahoma

Schedule: vs No. 15 Michigan (1-0)

A player who earned mid-round spring grades from NFL teams, it'll be an excellent opportunity for Thomas to assert himself as one of the SEC's premier edge threats on Saturday night. It won't be easy tracking down the 2025 HS class's No. 1 overall recruit in QB Bryce Underwood as a pass rusher, but Thomas' strength at the point of attack against the run will remain a key focus for scouts in attendance.

S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, Toledo

Schedule: vs Western Kentucky (2-0)

The Rockets have produced high-level prospects in back-to-back years with CB Quinyon Mitchell (first-round in 2024) and versatile DL Darius Alexander (third round last spring), and McNeil-Warren is no different for this cycle. A player with Day 2 grades scattered across football, the 6-foot-2, 205-pound aerial stalwart is an elite-level athlete with the instincts and coverage ability far beyond his years. The Hilltoppers, led by HC Tyson Helton, have scored 96 points in their first two games combined. Meaning, it'll be a tall task for the Toledo defense to limit such a high-octane attack, presenting a nice platform for success for McNeil-Warren. He'll be tested early and often at a variety of depths.

TE Justin Joly, NC State

Schedule: vs Virginia (1-0)

A highly impressive prospect before he ever lines up as a flex weapon, the 6-foot-3, 250-pound Joly (verified measurements) fits the exact archetype NFL teams are eyeing for the position. His performance ceiling may never be fully put on display inside the Wolfpack offense, but he's a player with rave reviews thus far from teams similar to the way scouts discussed Sam LaPorta out of Iowa a few years ago (immense potential inside a limited offense). He checks all the boxes as a future high-level weapon at the next level.

QB John Mateer, Oklahoma

Schedule: vs No. 15 Michigan (1-0)

A transfer to Norman from Washington State, make sure you take a few minutes to watch Mateer work on Saturday night against the Wolverines. West Coast fans have been familiar with him for years, but I expect him to put on a nice show for folks still unfamiliar with his dynamic skill set.

Oklahoma has had the luxury for years of deploying explosive athletes under center for years, and Mateer is no different. In his first game this fall against Illinois State, Mateer completed 30 of his 37 passes for 392 yards and three scores, while also adding another trip to the end zone on the ground. Yes, it was Illinois State, but you have to produce against the competition in front of you, and Mateer has done so now since 2023. He's a Heisman candidate should everything come to fruition for the Sooners this fall, and Saturday night could be the springboard that propels him into early conversations.