2026 NFL mock draft: Complete three-round mock draft predictions

9. Kansas City Chiefs: Mansoor Delane, CB, LSU

There is nothing set in stone about the Chiefs using their top pick in this year’s draft on the cornerback position, of course, but you certainly have to think it’s one of the top two or three options for them here in the 9th overall spot. The Chiefs struck one of the first blockbuster trades in an offseason that has, up to this point, been full of them.

They sent veteran cornerback Trent McDuffie to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for a 1st-round pick and then some, but after losing McDuffie (and most of their starting defense, it felt like), the need for a cornerback who can fit Steve Spagnuolo’s defense is more pronounced than ever.

Mansoor Delane would be a great fit here if he’s on the board, and the Chiefs are probably banking on either him or Jermod McCoy being available. They have to get one of the top corners in the class, there’s no question about it.

10. Cincinnati Bengals: Francis Mauigoa, OL, Miami

One of the biggest issues the Cincinnati Bengals have had since Joe Burrow became their franchise quarterback? Keeping Burrow healthy. Keeping him on the field. The offensive line has obviously been part of the reason why Burrow is constantly having to miss time due to injuries, so the Bengals have to do whatever it takes to keep him upright and in the game.

Francis Mauigoa played right tackle at Miami, but projects as a starter at either tackle or guard at the next level. He plays with great physicality and has tremendous size at 6-foot-5, 329 pounds.

The Bengals have a big-money left tackle in Orlando Brown as well as a first-rounder on the other side in Amarius Mims, so they’d likely slide Mauigoa inside to guard in this scenario.