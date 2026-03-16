Rams thrust roster into Super Bowl stratosphere in updated NFL Mock Draft

The Los Angeles Rams might be the most well-run team in the NFL from a front office perspective. General Manager Les Snead has been at the top of his game for years now, as the Rams are a juggernaut and were capable of winning a Super Bowl this year.

Not only that, but his quarterback, Matthew Stafford, might have another couple of high-end years left, given how good he was in 2025. With Stafford at the top of his game, the Rams having an elite head coach in Sean McVay, and a front office that is always properly aggressive, the Rams winning it all in the 2026 season would not be a shock.

Let's dive into a Rams mock draft after a top-tier free agency period, where the front office thrusts this roster into legitimate Super Bowl contention once again.

Updated Los Angeles Rams mock draft following insanely active free agency

13. Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

The Rams throw the ball well, perhaps better than any team in the league, but Puka Nacua is due for a massive contract extension, and Davante Adams is obviously not a long-term option. Los Angeles should indeed build on its strength and bring in some immediate and long-term stability with Jordyn Tyson. Tyson's injury history is the main concern here, but he does profile as a top-end wide receiver in the NFL, and Stafford is going to get anyone the ball who gets open.

61. Jake Golday, LB, Cincinnati

With the secondary additions of Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson, the Rams defense doesn't really have a clear need at this point. With their defensive line and secondary now both shored up, you could argue that the linebacking group could use a boost. Jake Golday is a massive and athletic prospect from Cincinnati who is simply a talented player at the Rams weakest spot on the defense.

With as good of a roster as Los Angeles has, drafting for need is smart.