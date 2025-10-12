2026 NFL Mock Draft: Complete two-round mock draft predictions

There is already so much that has changed with the 2026 NFL Draft landscape here in the 2025 college football season. Certain quarterbacks are doing themselves a ton of favors, but others just can't seem to find their footing and might be tumbling down the draft board.

The quarterback position can change the entire direction of the franchise, and for several teams back in the 2024 NFL Draft, they hit a grand-slam with their QB selection. Other teams here in 2026 will obviously try to do the same, but there are different circumstances all across the NFL.

Let's get into our latest 2026 NFL mock draft, a full and complete two rounds.

Two-round 2026 NFL Mock Draft predictions

1. New York Jets - Dante Moore, QB, Oregon

The Dante Moore ascension could take us all the way to the 2026 NFL Draft, and the New York Jets would absolutely need to make this pick if they are indeed picking first overall.

2. Cleveland Browns - Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

Another QB with first overall talent is Fernando Mendoza. The Browns simply cannot bank on Dillon Gabriel or Shedeur Sanders if they end up picking second overall.

3. Baltimore Ravens - Rueben Bain Jr, EDGE, Miami

The Baltimore Ravens have a laundry list of issues, and getting more stout in the trenches would really help fix a lot of them.

4. Miami Dolphins - Peter Woods, DT, Clemson

Another team with some major trenches issues is the limp Miami Dolphins. I would not be shocked to see some wholesale changes and some serious drafting in April as well.

5. New Orleans Saints - Keldric Faulk, EDGE, Auburn

For teams that might not need a QB this high, getting more fierce off the edge is a wise idea, and Spencer Rattler is definitely buying himself another year.

6. Las Vegas Raiders - LaNorris Sellers, QB, South Carolina

This does feels like a Raiders pick, doesn't it?

7. Tennessee Titans - Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

Cam Ward, the Titans rookie QB, has dealt with a ton of poor WR play in his rookie season, so GM Mike Borgonzi has to right that wrong and get him a legitimate no. 1 target.

8. New York Giants - Caleb Lomu, OT, Utah

Jaxson Dart might just be something special, but he's not going to succeed without some better offensive line protection.