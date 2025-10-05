2026 NFL Mock Draft: Full 1st-round mock draft predictions with new QBs

One month of the 2025 NFL season is already down, which means a number of fan bases already have one eye on the 2026 NFL Draft.

There is still plenty of time left for teams to turn things around, but as we get into the month of October, we’ve been getting breakout seasons from prospects at the college level, and it’s hard not to be tempted to look toward the future.

In our latest 2026 NFL mock draft, we’re taking a closer look at some of those prospects on the rise, including some new quarterbacks who have entered the early 1st-round mix. If nothing else, this will give a good look at a stock report on where some prospects are at lately, and what each team’s needs are looking like after the first month of the season.

2026 NFL Mock Draft: Rueben Bain goes #1, new QBs to the Browns and Rams

1. Tennessee Titans: Rueben Bain, EDGE, Miami

The Tennessee Titans thankfully already have their quarterback of the future, or at least they believe that Cam Ward can be the face of the franchise. The rest of this roster needs a lot of work, however, and general manager Mike Borgonzi knows it.

The Titans could very well be a major seller at the NFL trade deadline and we’ll see this roster get worse before it gets better. Getting a premier talent off the edge is essential, and Rueben Bain has been outstanding this season. Back-to-back years with the Titans taking a Hurricanes prospect in the top spot.

2. New York Jets: Fernando Mendoza, QB, Indiana

Very few quarterbacks have been gaining the kind of steam that we’ve seen from Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza over the course of the last six months or so. Mendoza is a transfer from Cal who has been a nice spark for the Hoosiers program. He got a tough test last week on the road against Phil Parker’s Iowa Hawkeyes defense, but he has #1 overall pick stuff.

If the Jets finish this high in the 2026 NFL Draft order, GM Darren Mougey and head coach Aaron Glenn will absolutely be on the hunt for the team’s next franchise QB.

3. New Orleans Saints: Garrett Nussmeier, QB, LSU

I don’t want to use the word “nepotism” in a situation like this, but you can’t help but wonder if Doug Nussmeier is still on the Saints’ staff after this season and they’re in position to take his son, does it really make the most sense? It just might.

Not only is Nussmeier one of the most consistent projected 1st-round QBs right now, but he’s going to be impressive in the pre-draft process as the son of a coach who will be able to break anything down on the whiteboard. The Saints have gotten some glimpses from Spencer Rattler, but Kellen Moore and his staff will want to pick their own QB if they finish with this bad of a record.

4. Miami Dolphins: Jordyn Tyson, WR, Arizona State

Another prospect who has been on the rise all throughout the course of the 2025 season so far is Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson, whose big-play ability is exactly what the Miami Dolphins need right now. The Dolphins just lost Tyreek Hill to an ugly injury, and I would be shocked if Hill ever played for the Dolphins again.

If Miami finishes this poorly, they’re probably going to strip things down to the studs and I wouldn’t be surprised if the quarterback position ends up part of that conversation as well.